Packers running back Aaron Jones said Wednesday that he hopes to finish his career in Green Bay, despite the Packers drafting running back A.J. Dillon in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

"Whether it's my first year or my last year on a deal, I'm going to be just as motivated," Jones said on a Zoom call with reporters. "It doesn't change just because a contract is on the line for me. I mean, I'm going to continue to work and do everything in my power. I trust my agency and the Packers. With that, I would love to be a lifelong Packer. That's my take on that."

One of Jones' agents, Chris Cabott, told ESPN's Rob Demovsky that long-term contract talks have taken place.

"There have been conversations and there will continue to be," Cabott told ESPN.

Jones, a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, is set to make $2.13 million this season, in what is the last year of his rookie contract. He registered his first-career 1,000 yard rushing season in 2019, finishing the year with 1,558 total yards. Jones' 19 touchdowns also tied Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey for the most in the NFL.

