Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm apologized on Thursday for a series of racist text messages from last year that were recently posted online.

According to the text messages, which date back to March 2019 but leaked on Thursday, Fromm said he thinks “guns are good, adding, “Just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha.”

In his statement, he said he was "extremely sorry that I chose to use the words ‘elite white people’ in a text message conversation."

“Although I never meant to imply that I am an ‘elite white person,’ as stated later in the conversation, there’s no excuse for that word choice and sentiment," Fromm wrote. "While it was poor, my heart is not. Now, more than ever, is the time for support and togetherness and I stand against racism 100%. I promise to commit myself to being a part of the solution in this country. I addressed my teammates and coaches in a team meeting today and I hope they see this incident is not representative of the person I am. Again, I’m truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness.”

The Bills selected Fromm No. 167 in the 2020 NFL draft. GM Brandon Beane said that drafting the former Georgia QB was not meant to send a message to Bills starter Josh Allen, but rather to fill a “premium position” with a talented player.

He is expected to compete for the backup QB position alongside Davis Webb and Matt Barkley.