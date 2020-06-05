SoFi Stadium Worker Dies After Fall From Roof

An ironworker died Friday morning after falling from the roof of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif, according to multiple reports.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the ironworker fell at least 60 feet while working on the roof in the southeast corner of the stadium.

All construction has been temporarily stopped on the stadium.

"This is an extremely sad day," a spokesman for Turner-AECOM Hunt said in a statement confirming the death, via the Times. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues at this extremely difficult time. We work extremely hard to prevent days like this and we have halted all construction activity."

SoFi Stadium is set to open for the 2020 NFL season and will be home to the Rams and Chargers.

A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner told the Times that the victim is a male in his 30s.

In February, a large crane collapsed at the site, but no one was injured in the accident.

Per ESPN, the stadium was first set to cost around $2.6 billion to construct. However, it now is estimated to have cost $5 billion to build.

A preseason game between the Rams and Saints is the first scheduled NFL game at the stadium. It is currently slated for August 14.