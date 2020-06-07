Report: Former NFL WR Reche Caldwell Killed at 41

Former NFL wide receiver Donald Reche Caldwell has died after being shot and killed Saturday in Tampa, his mother, Deborah, told TMZ Sports. He was 41.

Caldwell's mother told TMZ her son was preparing to take his girlfriend out when he returned to his home to grab a jacket. His girlfriend said Caldwell was "ambushed" by a number of people who jumped out of the bushes in a robbery attempt. He was reportedly shot in the chest and leg.

The ex-NFL WR died en route to the hospital, per his mother.

There is currently no information regarding arrests involved in the incident.

After a successful career at the University of Florida, Caldwell was a second-round draft pick in the 2002 NFL draft of the San Diego Chargers. He played four seasons with the club before joining the New England Patriots.

He played just one season in New England, but was instrumental in the team's 2006-07 postseason victory over the Chargers, when he recovered a key fumble, and caught seven passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.

He spent the 2007 season with Washington.

Caldwell was arrested for illegal gambling in 2014 and again for drug possession and intent to distribute in May of 2014. He was sentenced to 27 months in prison and three years of probation.

In December 2019, Caldwell was accused of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and later plead guilty in January.

Caldwell was scheduled to be sentenced later this June.