Former Washington QB Doug Williams, the first Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl, will be the subject of a new sports movie biopic, according to Deadline's Andreas Wiseman.

The film will reportedly track Williams' journey to the NFL, where he became the first Black QB to be selected in the first round of the draft. When Williams debuted for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he also became the only starting Black QB in the NFL and he later made history when Washington won the Super Bowl in 1988.

Will Packer Productions will produce the film, per Deadline.

“There are no better individuals than Will Packer and James Lopez to really tell my story,” said Williams, who is currently the senior vice president of player development for Washington. “Their unparalleled success in moviemaking ensures that my journey will be told with the upmost [sic] authenticity. I am very excited to be working with Will Packer Productions.”

Williams, 64, threw for nearly 17,000 yards in his nine-year NFL career. In addition to his Super Bowl XXII title, he was named to Washington's Ring of Fame and Tampa Bay's Ring of Honor. Williams is also a College Football Hall of Fame inductee.