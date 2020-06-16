The NFL has announced that the 2021 Pro Bowl will be held in January in Las Vegas at the Raiders' new Allegiant Stadium.

The Pro Bowl has been held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando since 2016.

Las Vegas was supposed to host the 2020 NFL draft but plans were scrapped due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The draft was held virtually. Las Vegas is slated to host the 2022 draft.

"We look forward to partnering with the Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to bring the excitement of Pro Bowl week to our Las Vegas fans and community for the first time," NFL EVP of club business and league events Peter O'Reilly said in a statement. "We thank the city of Orlando for its outstanding partnership in helping us to grow and evolve the Pro Bowl over the last four years. To our partners at Florida Citrus Sports, Camping World Stadium, ESPN Wide World of Sports, and Visit Orlando, we appreciate your tremendous efforts over the years and look forward to creating more memorable moments together in the future."

ESPN will broadcast the 2021 Pro Bowl.