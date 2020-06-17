Lamar Jackson says the Ravens "underestimated" the Titans ahead of the Ravens' 28-12 loss in the AFC Divisional Round.

"That's what happened in the playoffs, and we end up losing to the team people had us favored over," Jackson said on Complex's "Load Management" podcast, according to ESPN. "It's any given Sunday. You can't underestimate no team, no opponent and that's what we did.

"So I'm looking forward to this 2020 season playing the Browns first. ... Don't underestimate your opponents. They caught us by surprise. That's all it was."

Jackson completed only 52% of his passes (31-of-59) for 365 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions against the Titans. His 63.2 passer rating was his second worst this year.

""I had a lot of mistakes on my behalf," said Jackson, who threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in top-seeded Baltimore's 28-12 loss. "Three turnovers -- that shouldn't happen. But [Tennessee] came out to play.

Despite ending the season on a sour note, Jackson dazzled in his first full season as an NFL starter, becoming the first player to throw for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards. He led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and broke Michael Vick's single-season rushing mark for a quarterback.

The dual-threat quarterback also posted a 113.3 passer rating on his way to helping the Ravens clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history. Jackson was later named the NFL's consensus choice for Most Valuable Player.