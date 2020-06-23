Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he's "comfortable" with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's recovery from an elbow injury, according to the team's website.

Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury during week two against the Seattle Seahawks, which forced Pittsburgh to rely on Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges for the remainder of the season.

Tomlin said he has not personally seen Roethlisberger work out yet, but that he feels good about the the 38-year-old veteran quarterback's recovery.

"He's comfortable and pleased with where he is. Some of the people that have had an opportunity to work out with him have been impressed and are pleased with where he is. The medical experts are comfortable with where he is in the rehabilitation process and the overall trajectory of his readiness for 2020," Tomlin said Tuesday. "Those things being said, I'm comfortable with where he is."

If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, Roethlisberger would have been a participant in the Steelers' spring practices. According to Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette, the quarterback has been working out five times to focus on cardio, legs and upper body.

During the 2018 season, Roethlisberger completed 67% passes for 5,129 yards, the most in the NFL. Last April, the Steelers signed him to two-year, $68 million contract extension.