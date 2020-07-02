Report: NFL to Play Black National Anthem Prior to Week 1 Games

The NFL plans on playing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," commonly known as the Black national anthem, prior to kickoff of its Week 1 games, according to The Undefeated's Jason Reid.

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" is expected to be performed prior to "The Star-Spangled Banner," according to The Undefeated.

Per Reid, the league is also weighing a number of other ways to recognize victims of police brutality during the 2020 season. The NFLPA is also reportedly considering listing the names of victims on uniforms through helmet decals or jersey patches.

Last month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell responded to a video released by players calling on the league to issue a revised statement on the issue of systemic racism and police brutality.

"We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People," Goodell said in the video. "We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter."

Goodell additionally said that he wants to "be part of the much-needed change" in the United States, adding that he planned on reaching out to players who voiced their opinions on the situation.

In mid-June, Goodell also said that he would encourage teams to sign former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick. Goodell added that he and the league would work with Kaepernick if he wanted to return to play.

In 2016, the former 49ers quarterback protested racism and police brutality by taking a knee during the national anthem. He last played in the NFL that season.

Kaepernick later filed a grievance against the NFL, arguing that he was effectively blackballed from the league because of his views. The league denied the charge and the grievance was eventually settled.

The 2020 season is set to begin September 10 with the Texans playing the Chiefs.