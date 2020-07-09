Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie's production company, Play/Action Pictures, has finished its inaugural project "The Meaning of Hitler," the company announced Thursday.

Filmed in nine countries over three years, the film, which lists Lurie as an executive producer, "traces Hitler’s movements, his rise to power and the scenes of his crimes."

The news of the film's completion comes just days after Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson shared a series of anti-Semitic posts on social media, including one that featured an anti-Semitic quote that Jackson falsely attributed to Hitler, according to the fact-checking website Snopes.

According to ESPN, Jackson spoke with Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman on Tuesday. Lurie reportedly expressed deep disappointment about the social media posts.

Jackson's comments sparked intense backlash, including pushback from former Eagles president Joe Banner, who suggested on Twitter that the team should consider cutting him.

The Eagles said in a team statement that "Regardless of [Jackson's] intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling.

"They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization. We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing, but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect. ... We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action."

In a statement, the NFL said DeSean Jackson’s remarks “were highly inappropriate, offensive and divisive and stand in stark contrast to the NFL’s values of respect, equality and inclusion.”

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver later apologized twice for his initial comments, saying he "really didn't realize what this passage was saying" and that he was "sorry for any hurt I have caused."

The film is based on the award-winning 1978 book, "The Meaning of Hitler," by Raimund Pretzel, who wrote under the pseudonym Sebastien Haffner. The book won several international awards, including the Wingate Literary Prize.

Prior to purchasing the Eagles in 1994, Lurie produced several films, including "Sweet Hearts Dance," "I Love you to Death" and "V.I. Warshawksi." In 2011, Lurie won an Academy Award as an executive producer of "Inside Job," a documentary that detailed corruption on Wall Street.