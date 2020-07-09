On-field jersey exchanges between players will be prohibited during the 2020 NFL season, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Per NFL Network, teams will also be forbidden from postgame interactions within six feet of each other.

Vikings reserve running back Ameer Abdullah weighed in on Pelissero's report, tweeting, "What is this going to do after playing an entire game?"

News of another adaption comes days removed from NFLPA president and Browns center JC Tretter criticizing the NFL online said the league "is unwilling to prioritize player safety" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL plans to reduce the number of preseason games from four to two and establish a 23-day acclimatization period in training camp while anticipating that players will be less prepared to compete after a virtual offseason program. However, the NFLPA's board of representatives pushed back on the plan and voted to recommend not playing any preseason games ahead of the 2020 regular season.

NFL training camps are set to begin on July 28.

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to begin on time despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chiefs will host the Texans on Thursday, Sept. 10, with the regular season set to wrap up on Jan. 3.