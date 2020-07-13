Washington announced Monday it will retire the team's controversial nickname and logo after several recent requests to make the change.

The decision comes after the franchise said July 3 it would "undergo a thorough review of the team's name."

"Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review," the team said in a statement Monday.

"[Owner] Dan Snyder and [coach] Ron Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years."

Washington's announcement was expected to come Monday after Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reported Sunday that the news would be released soon. According to Fischer, a new name announcement is on hold until pending trademark issues can be resolved.

ESPN reports Washington plans to continue using its burgundy and gold colors.

Though a timeline for the new name is unknown, the team's sense of urgency in moving through this process quickly remains high. The news comes after several team sponsors, including FedEx, had threatened to end their partnership with the team unless the name was changed. Prior to that, FedEx, Nike and PepsiCo received letters from shareholders and investors challenging them to terminate sponsorships with the franchise unless the change occurred. Nike appeared to remove all Washington gear from its online store soon after.

The name also had a direct impact on the franchise's long-term future. Washington currently plays at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on a lease set to expire after the 2027 season. Plans to return to its previous home—RFK Stadium in Washington—are dependent on the team having a new name, according to local lawmakers.

Many Native American leaders have long called for the changing of the nickname, which the franchise has used since 1933. Despite numerous requests over the years, Snyder has received more pressure recently to make the change in light of the nationwide reckoning over racism following the killing of George Floyd.