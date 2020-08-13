Report: George Kittle to Sign Extension with 49ers to Make Him Highest-Paid Tight End
George Kittle is widely regarded as the best all-around tight end in the NFL, and now it seems he's going to be paid like it.
The 49ers and Kittle are "very close" to agreeing to a contract extension that will make him the league's highest-paid tight end "by far," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport and Michael Silver. Though there are reportedly still a few minor aspects to be sorted out, the reigning NFC champions appear to have locked up the most versatile piece of their offense.
Kittle, who's entering the final year of his rookie contract, was scheduled to make just over $2.1 million during the 2020 season.
Former Falcons tight end Austin Hooper signed a four-year, $44 million deal with Cleveland in March that set a record for average annual value. Rob Gronkowski's six-year, $54 million contract he signed with New England in 2012 is currently the largest contract in total value for a tight end.
It stands to reason Kittle's deal will shatter both marks.