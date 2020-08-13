George Kittle is widely regarded as the best all-around tight end in the NFL, and now it seems he's going to be paid like it.

The 49ers and Kittle are "very close" to agreeing to a contract extension that will make him the league's highest-paid tight end "by far," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport and Michael Silver. Though there are reportedly still a few minor aspects to be sorted out, the reigning NFC champions appear to have locked up the most versatile piece of their offense.

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Kittle, who's entering the final year of his rookie contract, was scheduled to make just over $2.1 million during the 2020 season.

Former Falcons tight end Austin Hooper signed a four-year, $44 million deal with Cleveland in March that set a record for average annual value. Rob Gronkowski's six-year, $54 million contract he signed with New England in 2012 is currently the largest contract in total value for a tight end.

It stands to reason Kittle's deal will shatter both marks.