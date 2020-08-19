RHONA WISE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The NFL has banned cheerleaders and mascots from the field for the 2020 season, according to NFL Network.

The league's decision is the latest precaution taken under the joint NFL and NFLPA protocols. Network sideline reporters and pregame TV reporters will also not be allowed on the field in 2020, per NFL Network.

The NFL is still planning to begin the regular season on time despite the COVID-19 crisis, but the league will not be holding any preseason games ahead of opening night on Sept. 10. The Chiefs are slated to host the Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, though the stadium will only be open to 22% of its capacity, per a team press release. The 22% mark accounts for around 16,000 fans.

"As the season progresses, the club will follow the guidance of local officials and public health experts, with the potential that local regulations will allow for different capacities at different points during the season," Kansas City said in a press release. "Future on-sale dates and details will be communicated once confirmed throughout the season."

The Giants and Jets are among teams that will not permit fans in the stands in 2020. The Patriots are not allowing fans through September.