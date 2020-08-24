Zero Players Return Positive COVID-19 Test in Latest Sample

NFL players did not register a single positive COVID-19 test in the latest batch of testing from Aug. 12-20, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

A total of 58,397 tests were administered to team personnel in the eight-day span, including 23,260 to players, per Pelissero. Those tests yielded six positive tests, but none among the league's players.

Monday's testing report continues the NFL's positive trend as it looks to avoid the spread coronavirus and play the 2020 season on time. 170 players testing positive during intake testing before training camp — good for a positivity rate of 1.7%. That mark dipped to 0.81% on Aug. 11.

Training camps are continuing across the NFL throughout August, though there will be no preseason games in 2020. The Chiefs are slated to host the Texans on Opening Night, on Sept. 10 at 8:20 p.m. ET.