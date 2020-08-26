Which NFL Teams Will Allow Fans at Games This Season?

As NFL teams wrestle with how to handle the coronavirus pandemic, teams across the league have various guidelines about how to handle fans this season. Some teams will allow fans in their respective stadiums at the start of the season while others will open the year with no fans.

Here's how teams stand with the season just a few weeks away:

AFC East:

Jets: Neither the Jets nor Giants will be allowed to host fans at MetLife Stadium "until further notice," per the order of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

Neither the Jets nor Giants will be allowed to host fans at MetLife Stadium "until further notice," per the order of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. Bills: Buffalo announced on August 25 that there will not be fans at their first two regular season home games on September 13 and on September 27.

Buffalo announced on August 25 that there will not be fans at their first two regular season home games on September 13 and on September 27. Dolphins: Miami announced on August 24 that they will have a limited stadium capacity for their home opener on September 20. A maximum number of 13,000 fans will be allowed to attend.

Miami announced on August 24 that they will have a limited stadium capacity for their home opener on September 20. A maximum number of 13,000 fans will be allowed to attend. Patriots: The Patriots will play their first two home games of 2020 without fans.

AFC North:

Steelers: The Steelers are currently planning on having a limited number of fans at Heinz Field, though the exact number hasn't been published.

The Steelers are currently planning on having a limited number of fans at Heinz Field, though the exact number hasn't been published. Ravens: The Ravens will not have fans through "at least the initial part" of the 2020 regular season, the club announced in late August.

The Ravens will not have fans through "at least the initial part" of the 2020 regular season, the club announced in late August. Browns: The Browns have not officially released a plan, though owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said on August 21 that they are working on a plan that would allow up to 20% seating.

The Browns have not officially released a plan, though owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said on August 21 that they are working on a plan that would allow up to 20% seating. Bengals: The Bengals will not allow fans indefinitely as the team seeks further guidance from the state government.

AFC South:

Colts: The Colts have announced that they will have no more than 25% fan capacity at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts have announced that they will have no more than 25% fan capacity at Lucas Oil Stadium. Jaguars: Jacksonville plans on hosting fans at approximately 25% of TIAA Bank Field's capacity.

Jacksonville plans on hosting fans at approximately 25% of TIAA Bank Field's capacity. Titans: The Titans will not have fans at their home opener on September 20. The decision whether to have fans at their next home game on October 4 has not been announced publicly.

The Titans will not have fans at their home opener on September 20. The decision whether to have fans at their next home game on October 4 has not been announced publicly. Texans: Houston will not have fans at their home opener on September 20, but they are yet to make a clear public determination about allowing fans later in the year.

AFC West:

Broncos: Denver said there will be no fans at their Monday Night Football opener on September 14. The team said it will be in communication with local and state officials as it tries to discuss possible future limited fan attendance.

Denver said there will be no fans at their Monday Night Football opener on September 14. The team said it will be in communication with local and state officials as it tries to discuss possible future limited fan attendance. Raiders: Raiders owner Mark Davis emailed season-ticket holders on August 24 telling them that fans will not be allowed at home games this season.

Raiders owner Mark Davis emailed season-ticket holders on August 24 telling them that fans will not be allowed at home games this season. Chargers: The Chargers and Rams will both not have games with fans until further notice.

The Chargers and Rams will both not have games with fans until further notice. Chiefs: The reigning Super Bowl champions said that they plan to have around 16,000 fans in attendance for their home opener on September 10. They are expected to limit stadium capacity to around 20%.

NFC East:

Giants: Neither the Giants nor Jets will be allowed to host fans at MetLife Stadium "until further notice," per the order of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

Neither the Giants nor Jets will be allowed to host fans at MetLife Stadium "until further notice," per the order of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. Eagles: As of August 25, it is unclear what the Eagles plan on doing this season. The City of Philadelphia in mid-July prohibited outdoor events involving more than 50 people through early 2021, but NFL games might be an exception.

As of August 25, it is unclear what the Eagles plan on doing this season. The City of Philadelphia in mid-July prohibited outdoor events involving more than 50 people through early 2021, but NFL games might be an exception. Cowboys: The Cowboys have announced that they would host fans at AT&T Stadium in a "limited" capacity, but it's not clear exactly how many people will be allowed at games.

The Cowboys have announced that they would host fans at AT&T Stadium in a "limited" capacity, but it's not clear exactly how many people will be allowed at games. Washington: Washington announced on August 12 that all games at FedEx Field this season will be played without fans.

NFC North:

Lions: Detroit said that they will have no fans at home games on September 13 and October 4. Team president Rod Wood said they are still evaluating the situation for later in the year.

Detroit said that they will have no fans at home games on September 13 and October 4. Team president Rod Wood said they are still evaluating the situation for later in the year. Packers: Green Bay won't allow fans for at least their first two home games, but might allow fans later in the year. President and CEO Mark Murphy had previously estimated a maximum of 10,000 to 12,000 fans for any games at which fans are allowed.

Green Bay won't allow fans for at least their first two home games, but might allow fans later in the year. President and CEO Mark Murphy had previously estimated a maximum of 10,000 to 12,000 fans for any games at which fans are allowed. Bears: The Bears said that the City of Chicago agreed not to allow fans at Soldier Field in 2020.

The Bears said that the City of Chicago agreed not to allow fans at Soldier Field in 2020. Vikings: Minnesota announced on August 25 that they will play its first two regular-season home games without fans.

NFC South:

Saints: New Orleans' home opener on September 13 against the Bucs will be played without fans. The team also said it was "unlikely" it will be able to host fans at its second home game, against the Packers on September 27.

New Orleans' home opener on September 13 against the Bucs will be played without fans. The team also said it was "unlikely" it will be able to host fans at its second home game, against the Packers on September 27. Buccaneers: Tampa Bay's plan is still unclear, though a late July note to season ticket holders stated that they will "be unable to fairly re-seat the entire season pass member base across a limited number of seats. Therefore, we are currently working to determine a capacity that is safe for our fans, staff and players."

Tampa Bay's plan is still unclear, though a late July note to season ticket holders stated that they will "be unable to fairly re-seat the entire season pass member base across a limited number of seats. Therefore, we are currently working to determine a capacity that is safe for our fans, staff and players." Panthers: Carolina has been working with local and state officials to determine whether fans can attend games this season.

Carolina has been working with local and state officials to determine whether fans can attend games this season. Falcons: Atlanta will not have fans in attendance for its September 13 season opener against Seattle and the September 27 matchup with the Bears in Week 3.

NFC West: