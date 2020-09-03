Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that Ronald Jones will remain the team's Week 1 starting running back despite the club's addition of Leonard Fournette.

Fournette, the former No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, was waived by the Jaguars on Monday. On Wednesday evening, he signed with Tampa Bay.

"When you can get a player of that caliber — I got great reviews from people that know [Fournette] and who have coached him — he'll fit right in, and we'll see what role happens and how fast it can happen," Arians said Thursday. "But RoJo's our guy, [LeSean McCoy] is ready for his role, so it's just gonna be building roles as we go along and having enough quality players to finish this thing."

Arians later added, "It's his job. Nothing's changed for him," referring to Jones.

Jones, a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, appeared in 25 games during his first two seasons. Last year, he rushed for 724 yards and six scores. He added 309 receiving yards as well.

The Jaguars tried to trade Fournette throughout the offseason, but eventually settled on waiving the former LSU star. Fournette ran for a career-high 1,152 yards last year and added 522 receiving yards.

The former Jags RB joins a crowded backfield in Tampa Bay that not only includes Jones and McCoy, but also former Wisconsin RB Dare Ogunbowale and rookie fourth round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn.

The Bucs enter the 2020 season looking for their first postseason appearance since 2007.