Steelers Sign Cam Heyward to Four-Year, $71.4 Million Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a four-year contract extension with defensive lineman Cam Heyward with a total value of $71.4 million, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He's now under contract for the next five seasons for $75.1 million, making him the highest paid defensive player over 30, based on annual salary, in league history.

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Heyward, who was a first-round pick by the Steelers in 2011, has made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2017 and 2019. He's missed just 10 games during his nine-year career, totaling 54 sacks. Heyward had a career-high 83 total tackles, with nine sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

The nine-year veteran confirmed the deal via Twitter, proclaiming, "Pittsburgh is where I belong!"

Pittsburgh allowed 304.1 yards per game last season, fifth-fewest in the NFL. The team had the sixth-best scoring defense at 18.9 points allowed per game.