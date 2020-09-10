Miami Dolphins to Remain Inside During Both National Anthems

In July, the NFL decided to play "Lift Every Voice and Sing," commonly known as the Black national anthem, prior to kickoff of Week 1 games, in addition to the usual national anthem. On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins announced that the team would remain inside the locker room during the playing of both anthems.

In a poem recited by various Dolphins players, the team described the NFL's decision to play "Lift Every Voice and Sing" as "fluff and empty gestures."

"If we could just right our wrongs, we wouldn’t need two songs," the poem read. "We don’t need another publicity parade. So we’ll just stay inside until it’s time to play the game."

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Among the issues in need of reform mentioned by Dolphins players included public education, healthcare, prison reform and police brutality. The playing of the Black national anthem, in the face of the ongoing battle surrounding these causes, was viewed as inconsequential by the players.

"‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ is just a way to save face. Lose the mask, and stop hiding the real game face. So if my dad was a soldier, but the cops killed my brother, do I stand for one anthem and then kneel for the other?"

Ahead of Thursday night's season opening matchup between the Chiefs and Texans, the NFL tweeted out a picture of the end zone at Arrowhead Stadium, which featured a message reading "End Racism":

The Dolphins are the first team to refuse to take the field during the playing of the songs. Miami coach Brian Flores appeared at the end of the video to have the final word:

"Before the media starts wondering and guessing, they just answered all your questions," Flores said. "We’ll just stay inside.”