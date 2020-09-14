Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Following Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, the league sent a memo reminding teams that coaches and staff members must wear face coverings on the sidelines.

Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, sent the memo on Monday morning to all head coaches, general managers and athletic trainers to address the NFL-NFLPA Game Day protocol.

"We must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments," the memo said.

"The NFL-NFLPA Game Day Protocols...requires all individuals with bench area access (including coaches and members of the club medical staff) to wear face coverings at all times. Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs."

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "fines will ensue" if coaches continue to violate face mask protocols on the sidelines.

Coaches are allowed to wear a face mask, neck gaiter and/or face shield under the league's rule.

During Thursday night's season opener, Chiefs coach Andy Reid opted to wear a face shield, which kept fogging up. While most coaches chose to wear face masks on Sunday, several were spotted regularly pulling down their masks during games. Rams coach Sean McVay notably had his mask below his chin, while Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy kept his on the entire game.

The memo reminded teams that face coverings must "securely [fit] across the wearer's nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus."