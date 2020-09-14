The Colts starting running back, along with the Cowboys tight end are out for the rest of 2020. With several other high profile names injured in Week 1, SI Fantasy analyst Ben Heisler discusses the fantasy impact of them all.

RB Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts

INJURY: TORN ACHILLES

STATUS: OUT FOR SEASON

Colts RB Marlon Mack is out for the season with a torn Achilles after catching a pass in the first quarter in the Colts road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 24-year old Mack began the season as the RB1 on the depth chart ahead of Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

Colts Insider Phillip B. Wilson broke down how the snaps got divided between RBs Taylor and Hines after Mack was injured.

"On the drive when Mack was injured, Hines punctuated the series with his second touchdown. He finished with seven carries for 28 yards (4.0 avg.) and one touchdown and caught all eight targets thrown his way for 45 yards and the other score.

Taylor’s usage began pouring in after Mack’s injury, as he would go on to lead the team with nine carries for 22 yards (2.4 avg.) including a long run of nine yards, and catching all six targets for 67 yards (11.2 avg.)."

TE Blake Jarwin, Dallas Cowboys

INJURY: TORN ACL

STATUS: OUT FOR SEASON:

Earlier today, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones confirmed to 105.3 FM "The Fan" in Dallas confirmed that is out for the season with a torn ACL. Jarwin left the second quarter of Sunday night's game vs. the Los Angeles Rams on a non-contact play and was taken to the locker room for an MRI.

In 25 snaps, Jarwin had one catch for 12 yards.

The Cowboys currently have two other tight ends on the roster in Dalton Schultz and Blake Bell. Between the two, Schultz was the only Cowboy to record a catch in the game, hauling in a 12 yard pass from QB Dak Prescott.

WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

INJURY: HIGH ANKLE SPRAIN

STATUS: PROBABLE

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and James Palmer report that Thomas suffered a high ankle injury in Week 1 at home in the win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but intends to play through the injury for now.

TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: KNEE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

After Kittle limped off to the sidelines after suffering a knee injury, he still was able to play 61 of 62 snaps in the 49ers home loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Kittle was a fantasy non-factor in Week 1, catching just four passes for 44 yards and no scores.

RB Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

After a drama-filled offseason between Bell and Jets head coach Adam Gase, Bell is now dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered late in the first half in the Jets loss on the road to the Buffalo Bills. After playing a handful of snaps early on the in second half, Bell was removed from the game.

With multiple reports discussing Gase' frustration that he put Bell back in too soon, he could very likely miss Week 2 vs. the 49ers.

WR DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Parker got off to a solid start on the road at New England, catching four passes in the first half. He had been dealing with a hamstring issue throughout Training Camp and it appeared to aggravate on Sunday. His status for next week is questionable.

