The Denver Broncos will have more than 5,000 fans at their Week 3 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But some of the other seats at Empower Field at Mile High will still be filled.

Residents of Comedy Central's South Park TV show will be displayed throughout the south stands of the stadium.

For those wondering, the Broncos appear to be the overall favored team of the "South Park" community and are mentioned numerous times throughout the series.

And yes, the cardboard cutouts in attendance Sunday will all be masked.

Kickoff for Bronocs-Bucs is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.