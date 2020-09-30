Sunday's matchup between the Steelers and Titans has been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests, the NFL confirmed on Wednesday.

Four Titans players have tested positive for COVID-19 after Tuesday's round of testing, per the NFL. Five personnel members have also tested positive. Tennessee's nine positive tests marks the NFL's first outbreak among a single team in 2020.

The Titans were slated to host the Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The game will likely be moved to Monday or Tuesday, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. If there is further delay in the contest, Pittsburgh could theoretically move its bye week in order to accommodate Tennessee, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

The Titans faced the Vikings on Sunday in Minnesota. Mike Zimmer's squad has closed its facility through Wednesday, though the Vikings are currently slated to face the Texans as scheduled on Sunday.