Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was one of 10 black quarterbacks to start during Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Jackson, the reigning MVP, and nine others made NFL history as the most black quarterbacks the league has ever seen start at one time.

“It’s dope," Jackson told SI. "It’s incredible, never seen before. And for my name to be brought up in it, it’s incredible.”

Jackson led the Ravens to a 14-2 record last season, including a 12-game win streak, before falling to the Titans in the first round of playoffs. He ran 1,206 yards, setting an NFL record for most single-season rushing yards, and became the youngest quarterback to win MVP after receiving all 50 votes for the title.

The group of 10 quarterbacks includes some of Jackson's biggest competition and the league's most elite players. Two Super Bowl Champions, a fellow MVP and seven first-round picks are represented.

Black quarterbacks who started Week 1 include Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Deshaun Watson (Texans), Cam Newton (Patriots), Russell Wilson (Seahawks), Dak Prescott (Cowboys), Kyler Murray (Cardinals), Dwayne Haskins (Washington), Teddy Bridgewater (Panthers) and Tyrod Taylor (Chargers).

“There was a lot of guys ahead of us that paved the way for us, but right now the sky’s the limit,” Jackson said.