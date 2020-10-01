The Week 4 matchup between the Titans and Steelers will be rescheduled to a later date in the 2020 season, the NFL announced on Thursday.

Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh was initially delayed after four Titans players tested positive for COVID-19. The game was slated to be played on Monday or Tuesday night after the original delay, but a fifth positive test has forced the NFL to further push back the AFC contest.

"The Pittsburgh-Tennessee game scheduled for Week 4 will be rescheduled to later this season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19," the NFL said in a statement. "The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game personnel."

Tennessee's facility will remain closed until further notice, per the NFL. Minnesota, the Titans' Week 3 opponent, plans to reopen its facility on Thursday. The Vikings will face the Texans on Sunday.

No date has been provided for the rescheduled matchup between Tennessee and Pittsburgh. The Steelers could move their bye week in an attempt to accommodate Tennessee later in the season, according to the MMQB's Albert Breer.