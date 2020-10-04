The NFL would possibly consider pushing the start of the 2020 playoffs back a week to create a buffer week—"Week 18"—as it looks to handle schedule adjustments caused by COVID-19, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

According to NFL Network, if the league adds in a buffer week, the league's playoff schedule would only have one week between the championship games and the Super Bowl.

The AFC and NFC championship games are both currently scheduled to take place on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Super Bowl LV is currently set to occur on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

The timing of the reporting on a possible "Week 18" comes as the Titans are in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak. The Titans reportedly had two more positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday morning, increasing their total to 18 members of the organization.

Nine players and nine team personnel members have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL and NFLPA are investigating whether the team violated the league's virus-related protocols.

On Saturday, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The Chiefs and Patriots were slated to play on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. However, the NFL announced it will reschedule the matchup on Monday or Tuesday.

