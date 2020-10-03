The NFL will reschedule Sunday afternoon's Patriots-Chiefs game after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

The league announced on Saturday that the game will be moved to either Monday or Tuesday. The teams were originally slated to play on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

"In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration," the NFL said in a statement.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the game is "more likely" to be played on Tuesday night.

The schedule switch comes after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The team announced that it learned of the positive test on Friday night but did not confirm the player's identity. Veteran backup Brian Hoyer is expected to start in Newton's absence.

Schefter reports the "Patriots have been doing mass testing and re-testing and, so far, there is no spread."

The Chiefs also had a positive report. According to Ian Rapoport, Kansas City added practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu to the reserve list following his positive COVID-19 test.

News of the Patriots and Chiefs' positive tests comes amid an outbreak within the Titans' organization. Schefter reported on Saturday morning that Tennessee now has 16 members who have tested positive within the past week–eight players and eight staffers. The Titans' Week 4 matchup against the Steelers was rescheduled for Week 7 due to the outbreak.

Following the postponement of Patriots-Chiefs, the NFL shifted Sunday's Colts-Bears game from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET.