Top QB Prospect Trey Lance Declaring for 2021 NFL Draft

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft, the QB told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

In choosing to prepare for the upcoming draft, Lance will not be participating in the Bison's upcoming spring season.

While Lance has played only one full college season in 2019, he went 16-0, dominating FCS by posting a 28:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio, while also rushing for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is viewed as a potential top-5 NFL draft pick.

Lance, a redshirt sophomore, led North Dakota State to a victory this past Saturday over Central Arkansas in the school's lone fall game. Lance threw for two scores and ran for another two TDs in the 39-28 victory.

The Bison extended their winning streak to 38, the longest in FCS history, and home streak to 29, the longest active run in Division I.

“It’s been a heck of a ride for the last year," Lance told Yahoo Sports. "I’ve learned a ton, I’ve grown a ton as a person and a football player. I honestly have to give all the credit to the guys around me, to the strength staff and coaching staff and guys I’ve played with.”