Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will miss the Week 5 matchup against the Cardinals due to a shoulder injury, head coach Adam Gase confirmed on Wednesday.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will start in place of Darnold.

Darnold and the Jets have gotten off to a shaky start in 2020. The team enters Week 5 at 0–4. Darnold has thrown just three touchdowns and four interceptions on 138 attempts. The USC product suffered a shoulder sprain in New York's 37-28 loss to the Broncos in Week 4.

Sunday will mark Flacco's first start with the Jets. He went 2–6 as a starter with the Broncos in 2019 before undergoing season-ending neck surgery in November. Flacco previously spent 11 years with the Ravens, amassing 212 touchdown passes in 163 starts.

The Jets are 11–25 since drafting Darnold with the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. They have not reached the playoffs since 2010.

New York's matchup with Arizona will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

