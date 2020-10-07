Two Titans players tested positive for COVID-19 after a round of testing on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Titans had the first coronavirus outbreak in the league but managed to report no positive tests over the last two days. Tennessee's Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed to Week 7, and Sunday's 1 p.m. ET contest against the Buffalo Bills is now in jeopardy.

The Titans have not been able to use their team facilities for more than a week, and the latest positive tests will delay that return.

On Wednesday, the NFL issued a memo warning teams about more stringent penalties for violations of COVID-19 protocols.