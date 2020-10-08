Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is taking his talents to another sport. At least virtually.

The Bucks star, along with his brothers, Bucks reserve Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Lakers reserve Kostas Antetokounmpo, will be added to Madden NFL 21 as part of an updated mode called "The Yard," a backyard-style mode that features 6-on-6 games with a visual feel of backyard football, EA Sports announced.

The promo for the addition of the Antetokounmpo brothers features the three brothers in Greek-themed uniforms.

The addition of the Antetokounmpo brothers to the game marks the first time NBA players will appear in Madden.

"It's time I brought the AntetokounBros to The Yard," the Bucks star tweeted upon the announcement.