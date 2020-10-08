Every NFL Game Rescheduled Due to COVID-19

As the ripple effect from the COVID-19 outbreak within the Tennessee Titans organization continues to make its way through the rest of the league, the Week 5 matchup between the Titans and Bills has been moved from Sunday to Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Titans have seen 23 cases of positive tests as of Thursday morning, per the Associated Press, 13 of which are from players. Tennessee's failure to comply with the league's health and safety protocols has drawn the ire from the NFL, though some around the league are displeased with how the NFL has handled its response to the Titans' outbreak.

However blame is to be dispersed, the impact the outbreak has had on the league's schedule is already substantial. Below are the rest of the games that have been postponed due to COVID-19:

Week 4

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tennessee Titans: re-scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25 (Week 7)

Week 5

Denver Broncos @ New England Patriots: re-scheduled for Monday, Oct. 12



Buffalo Bills @ Tennessee Titans: re-scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13

Week 6

Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills: re-scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 18