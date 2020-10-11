Washington Football Team QB Alex Smith made his first appearance in an NFL game since November 2018 on Sunday in the second quarter of Washington's matchup with the Rams.

Smith entered the contest late in the second quarter after Washington starting QB Kyle Allen was knocked out of the game just prior to the two-minute warning. FOX Sports' Pam Oliver reported on the game broadcast that Allen is questionable to return with an injury.

Smith completed his first pass attempt after entering the game, a 6-yard pass to RB J.D. McKissic. He finished the first-half 5-of-6 for 35 yards.

Sunday marked the first time that Smith was active this season. The 36-year-old broke the tibia and fibula in his right leg in a November 2018 game against Houston. Because of an infection, the Utah product required 17 surgeries, and doctors worried not only about the possibility of his leg being amputated but also feared for his life.

He was traded to the franchise in March 2018 after five seasons with the Chiefs. He signed a four-year, $94 million contract extension upon being traded.

He was 6-4 as Washington's starter before the leg injury, throwing for 2,180 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Dwayne Haskins, Washington's opening day starter in the 2020 NFL season, was inactive Sunday after being benched earlier this week. Haskins has also dealt with stomach virus in recent days, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Washington trailed 20-10 at halftime.