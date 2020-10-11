Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field after suffering a gruesome-looking ankle injury midway through the third quarter.

The team announced Prescott has been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Prescott scrambled to his left and was dragged down from the side by Giants defensive back Logan Ryan. His right foot appeared to get caught underneath Ryan's leg as the two went to the ground, and Prescott immediately grabbed for his ankle while sitting up on the ground.

Prescott was replaced by backup quarterback Andy Dalton. The drive ended on a touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott that increased the Cowboys' lead to 31-23.

At the time of the injury, Prescott was 14-for-21 for 166 yards and an interception. He also had an 11-yard touchdown reception just before the end of the second quarter.