Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Has Second Negative COVID-19 Test Ahead of Game vs. Steelers

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has returned a second negative COVID-19 test, clearing him to play in Sunday's game against the Steelers, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Beckham rejoined the Browns at their practice facility on Saturday for meetings before the team heads to Pittsburgh in the afternoon. Although he's listed as questionable, the three-time Pro Bowler is expected to play on Sunday, reports Cabot.

Cleveland sent Beckham home with an unknown illness on Thursday and he remained away from the team's facility on Friday after testing negative for COVID-19.

"He got some good work Wednesday, [and] he's been in meetings virtually," coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday. "I think there's enough time to catch him up, barring his health."

Stefanski originally said the team was considering alternate travel plans for Beckham since he wasn't feeling well. However, Cabot reports that he likely will travel with the team after improving.

The Browns (4–1) will head to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers (4–0) in an AFC North clash on Sunday. Beckham has contributed to Cleveland's strong start this year by catching 21 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns while adding 72 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 1 p.m. ET.