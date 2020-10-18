Giants wide receiver C.J. Board was carted off against Washington on Sunday after suffering a neck injury.

Board was hit by Washington defensive back Deshazor Everrett as he attempted to catch a ball early in the third quarter. Board was then immobilized on the stretcher before getting carted off.

New York's wide receiver was subsequently ruled out for the game. The team later announced Board was diagnosed with a concussion and a sprained neck and was being taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Board, 26, is in his second NFL season. He currently has seven catches for 64 yards in 2020.

The Giants registered their first win of 2020 on Sunday as they defeated Washington 20-19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. They will face the Eagles on Thursday.