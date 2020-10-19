Patriots' Cam Newton: 'There's No Need to Press the Panic Button' After Loss to Broncos

The Patriots dropped to a losing record in October for the first time since 2002, but quarterback Cam Newton isn't sounding the alarm.

"There's no need to press the panic button. There's no need to start reinventing the wheel. We have the answers in that locker room," Newton told WEEI in his Monday morning radio appearance.

Following the Patriots' 18–12 loss to the Broncos on Sunday, the team's 2–3 mark breaks their NFL record for playing 225 straight games in October or later without falling below .500. The 2002 season was the last time New England failed to reach at least 10 wins.

The team had only two practices in over two weeks because of their positive COVID-19 tests. Sunday's game marked the return for Newton, who had not played since Week 3 after he contracted COVID-19. In his first game back, he threw for two interceptions and zero touchdowns on 17 of 25 completions.

The veteran QB acknowledged that the lack of practice contributed to the loss.

"I just have to be better, and I can't stress that enough moving forward. The anticipation was off, I think that was the biggest discrepancy in not having practice," Newton said. "Usually in most times, you can throw it way before the receiver is looking for it, and be on the money with it. But not having practice for as long as I have had practice, it just showed."

Despite the rust, Newton is already looking ahead to Sunday's game against the 49ers.

"In talking about the whole big picture, I think we will be fine. We just have to do better when given the opportunity," he said.

