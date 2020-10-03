David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

Newton will miss Sunday's game against the Chiefs as a result of his positive test. Schefter reports the "Patriots have been doing mass testing and re-testing and, so far, there is no spread."

The Patriots released a statement on Saturday announcing a player had tested positive, but the team did not confirm if it was Newton.

"Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19," New England said.

The Patriots said they are in close communication with the NFL and doctors to discuss their scheduled trip to Kansas City on Saturday. According to Schefter, New England is on standby while awaiting more test results.

The Chiefs and Patriots are slated to play on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. Veteran Brian Hoyer has served as Newton's backup, and Jarrett Stidham is third on the team's depth chart.

Newton has led New England to a 2–1 start this season while throwing for 714 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He's added 35 rushes for 149 yards and 4 touchdowns.

News of Newton's positive test comes amid an outbreak within the Titans' organization. Schefter reported on Saturday morning that Tennessee now has 16 members who have tested positive within the past week–eight players and eight staffers. The Titans' Week 4 matchup against the Steelers was rescheduled for Week 7 due to the outbreak.