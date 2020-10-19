NFL Rumors: Eagles' Zach Ertz Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks With Ankle Injury
Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is expected to miss three-four weeks after suffering an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Ravens, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen
Following an incomplete pass from Carson Wentz, Ertz limped off the field and did not return to the game. ESPN's Adam Schefter added that Ertz suffered a high ankle sprain on the play.
Philadelphia is also expected to play against the Giants on Thursday night without Miles Sanders, Malik Jackson and Jack Driscoll, reports Mortensen. Sanders was injured on his 74-yard run in the third quarter of Sunday's game and did not return.
The Eagles have been plagued by injuries this season and have played for several weeks without Dallas Goedert and Jalen Reagor, who are eligible to come off Injured Reserve before Thursday. Goedert suffered an ankle fracture in Week 3, while Reagor had a UCL tear in his thumb in Week 2.
Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:
- The Panthers shut down their facility on Monday after receiving an unconfirmed positive COVID-19 test result. Players and coaches will work remotely on Monday and Tuesday, and the team plans to resume its normal schedule on Wednesday. (Team announcement)
- The Raiders placed CB Damon Arnette on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. No other Las Vegas players or personnel tested positive, and Arnette was already on injured reserve following thumb surgery. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
- Titans OT Taylor Lewan announced that he tore his ACL in Sunday's game against the Texans and will miss the rest of the season.
- Titans TE Jonnu Smith is dealing with a minor ankle sprain and could be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- The Saints will play Sunday's home game against the Panthers at the Superdome. The team had talked with officials about moving their home games to LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge so fans can attend. (Mike Triplett, ESPN)