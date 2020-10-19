Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is expected to miss three-four weeks after suffering an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Ravens, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen

Following an incomplete pass from Carson Wentz, Ertz limped off the field and did not return to the game. ESPN's Adam Schefter added that Ertz suffered a high ankle sprain on the play.

Philadelphia is also expected to play against the Giants on Thursday night without Miles Sanders, Malik Jackson and Jack Driscoll, reports Mortensen. Sanders was injured on his 74-yard run in the third quarter of Sunday's game and did not return.

The Eagles have been plagued by injuries this season and have played for several weeks without Dallas Goedert and Jalen Reagor, who are eligible to come off Injured Reserve before Thursday. Goedert suffered an ankle fracture in Week 3, while Reagor had a UCL tear in his thumb in Week 2.

