Raiders Send Starting Offensive Line Home

The Las Vegas Raiders sent all five starting offensive linemen home Wednesday after putting offensive tackle Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list, head coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday.

Gruden said he is concerned about contact tracing with the team since the five linemen have all been around Brown recently.

"Hopefully we'll get some players back tomorrow for Sunday," Gruden said, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

The reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Gruden said the starting offensive linemen's status for Sunday's game vs. the Buccaneers is currently unknown.

The Raiders were on their bye week last week and gave their players an off day Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The team facility is open and practice is happening Wednesday.

Brown signed with the Raiders ahead of the 2019 season, joining the franchise after stints with the Patriots and 49ers. He started 11 games last season and made the 2019 Pro Bowl. Brown has played in just two games in 2020.