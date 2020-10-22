NFL Rumors: Ravens Intend to Sign Dez Bryant to Practice Squad

NFL Rumors: Ravens Plan to Sign Dez Bryant to Practice Squad
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens plan to sign veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant to their practice squad if his workout with the team "goes well" and he passes a physical.
The 31-year-old Bryant previously worked out with the club in August but reportedly left the tryout without a contract. He has not played in an NFL game since November 2017.
The three-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year deal with the Saints in November 2018 but tore his Achilles in his first practice with his new team. His signing came after a long free agency following his April 2018 release from the Cowboys, and he remained unsigned at the start of the 2018 season.
Bryant is the Cowboys' all-time leader in touchdown catches (73) and sits fifth in receiving yards (7,459).
