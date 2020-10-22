NFL Rumors: Ravens Intend to Sign Dez Bryant to Practice Squad

NFL rumors: Ravens plan to sign Dez Bryant to practice squad after workout - Sports Illustrated
NFL Rumors: Ravens Plan to Sign Dez Bryant to Practice Squad

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens plan to sign veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant to their practice squad if his workout with the team "goes well" and he passes a physical. 

The 31-year-old Bryant previously worked out with the club in August but reportedly left the tryout without a contract. He has not played in an NFL game since November 2017. 

The three-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year deal with the Saints in November 2018 but tore his Achilles in his first practice with his new team. His signing came after a long free agency following his April 2018 release from the Cowboys, and he remained unsigned at the start of the 2018 season.

Bryant is the Cowboys' all-time leader in touchdown catches (73) and sits fifth in receiving yards (7,459). 

  • Vikings DE Danielle Hunter will have surgery to "clean up a herniated disk" and miss the rest of the 2020 season. (Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
  • Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor has been medically cleared to return after missing one month with a punctured lung. Rookie QB Justin Herbert will remain the starter, but Taylor could potentially return as the backup in Sunday's game against the Jaguars. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • The Jets "probably" couldn't turn down a second-round pick for DE Quinnen Williams but haven't had an offer. (Connor Hughes, The Athletic)
  • The Ravens have acquired DE Yannick Ngakoue in a trade with the Vikings. (Albert Breer, MMQB) Minnesota will receive a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick for Ngakoue. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
  • The Raiders are still without their five starting offensive linemen and safety Johnathan Abram, who are in COVID-19 contact tracing protocol following RT Trent Brown's positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday. The players' status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers is unknown. (Vincent Bonsignore, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

