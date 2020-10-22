In a way, Ryan Fitzpatrick is his own class of quarterback. If your QB is better than Fitzpatrick, you’re in good shape. If your QB is worse than Fitzpatrick, you’re not. If your QB is Fitzpatrick, he’s eventually going to be replaced.

As over his long career, Fitz has been more stopgap than backup quarterback. That’s why I suppose some might feel bad for him after he revealed he was so heartbroken to be replaced by Tua Tagovailoa with the Dolphins.

Because for a guy who has played for eight teams, none have felt like they were his. I guess maybe Buffalo for a minute? Which makes for quite a journey for a journeyman. I’ve seen players bounce around before, but I can’t recall anyone having quite the path he’s had.

And though it was inevitable it would eventually be Tua time in Miami, perhaps the timing, after more than 15 years and 145 starts, and with the Dolphins off to a good one, made Fitzpatrick reckon with that fact.

Maybe he should take solace in being unique (did you know he went to Harvard and he has a beard?) as I don’t think NFL fans will forget Ryan Fitzpatrick as quickly as his respective teams have. To his credit, it does say something that so many franchises were willing to give him the keys, even if it was just for a rental.

It’s said football is a game of inches. Well, it’s been proven once again that there is a thin line between FitzMagic and FitzTragic.