Source: Vikings Trade DE Yannick Ngakoue to Ravens

Source: Vikings Trade Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue to Ravens

The Ravens have acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in a trade with the Vikings on Thursday, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer

Minnesota will reportedly receive a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick for Ngakoue, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Thursday's trade marks the second deal involving Ngakoue in 2020. The 25-year-old was initially traded to Minnesota in August after four seasons in Jacksonville, where he earned his first career Pro Bowl appearance in 2017. The Vikings traded a second-round pick in order to receive Ngakoue before the 2020 season. 

Ngakoue registered five sacks in six games with the Vikings. He also forced two fumbles as Minnesota limped to a 1–5 start.

The Maryland product was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has 42.5 career sacks, and he led the NFL in forced fumbles in 2017. Ngakoue will be a free agent after 2020.

Baltimore currently sits second in the AFC North at 5–1. John Harbaugh's team has a bye in Week 7 before a date with the undefeated Steelers on Nov. 1. 

