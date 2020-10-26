Sports World Reacts to Odell Beckham Jr. Tearing ACL

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL in his left knee on Sunday, the team announced Monday.

An MRI Monday morning confirmed the injury, and the three-time Pro Bowler is expected to miss the rest of the season. He exited Sunday's 37–34 win over the Bengals after injuring his knee on quarterback Baker Mayfield's first pass attempt of the game, which was intercepted, early in the first quarter.

Current and former athletes from around the sports world voiced their support for Beckham following confirmation of his injury.