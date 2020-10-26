Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Suffers Torn ACL

Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Bengals and is expected to miss the rest of the season, the team announced on Monday.

An MRI on Monday morning confirmed that he tore the ACL in his left knee.

Beckham first shared the news of his injury with NFL reporter Josina Anderson and NFL Network's Kim Jones before the team announced it.

Beckham exited Sunday's win over the Bengals after injuring his knee on quarterback Baker Mayfield's first pass attempt of the game early in the first quarter. The intended pass to Beckham was intercepted by the Bengals' Darius Phillips. Beckham chased Phillips down, but made an awkward tackle and headed straight to the locker room following the turnover.

The Browns feared the LSU product suffered a "major knee injury," and he was set to undergo an MRI on Monday.

Entering Week 7, Beckham Jr. had 319 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. He also tallied 72 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.