Who is Ben DiNucci? Get to Know the Cowboys' Potential Starting Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys are moving toward starting their third different quarterback in their last four weeks on Sunday when they square off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Opening day starter Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture of his right ankle and a dislocation in Dallas' Week 4 win over the Giants, giving way to Andy Dalton. However, Dalton suffered a concussion in Dallas' Week 6 loss to Washington.

With Dalton still in concussion protocol as of Thursday afternoon, 2020 seventh-round draft pick Ben DiNucci is in line to start of the Cowboys this Sunday.

Here's what you should know about Dallas' potential new starting quarterback:

1. DiNucci Has Already Played in Two Games This Season

DiNucci entered at the end of Dallas' 38-10 loss to the Cardinals in Week 6. However, he did not throw a pass attempt. In Week 7, DiNucci came into the game after Dalton was knocked off the contest from sliding to the turf midway through the third quarter. DiNucci completed two of his three pass attempts for 39 total yards. He also fumbled twice, though, neither of them was lost.

2. DiNucci Starred at JMU Throughout the End of His Collegiate Career

DiNucci finished his career ranking top-10 all-time in five major statistical categories at JMU. Despite playing just two seasons at the school, he threw 45 touchdowns with JMU and threw for nearly 6,000 total yards. After starting all 16 games for the Dukes in 2019, he was named AFCA First Team All-American and the CAA Offensive Player of the Year.

3. DiNucci Started His College Career at Pittsburgh

DiNucci spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Pittsburgh. He made six starts at Pitt as a redshirt sophomore and appeared in two games as a redshirt freshman, including throwing a touchdown in the Panthers' Pinstripe Bowl appearance against Northwestern.

4. Mike McCarthy Said in April He Wanted to Develop Dallas' QB Room By Bringing in DiNucci

Following the 2020 NFL draft, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he wanted to develop the Cowboys' quarterback room and that DiNucci added depth and competition for the backup quarterback job.

"Very accurate," McCarthy said in May "Reminds me of a young Marc Bulger, someone that just, as you look for comparables, he is a young man that has played the position his whole life.

5. Mike McCarthy's Brother, Joe, Coach DiNucci's Eighth-Grade Basketball Team

Both Mike McCarthy and DiNucci grew up in the Pittsburgh area. In a small-world coincidence, Mike's brother, Joe, actually coached DiNucci's eighth-grade basketball team.

The Cowboys coach and DiNucci rehashed that fact last January when DiNucci was at The Star as JMU was preparing for the FCS national title game against North Dakota State. The Dukes were staying at the Omni Hotel connected to the Cowboys' practice facility and DiNucci stepped on the elevator to get to a meeting and rode the elevator with the Cowboys' new head coach.