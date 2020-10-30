SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Ravens Sign LT Ronnie Stanley to Five-Year Extension Reportedly Worth $98.75M

Author:
Publish date:

The Ravens have signed All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a five-year extension, the team announced on Friday.

The extension is reportedly worth $98.75 million in new money over those five years, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Stanley's contract has a maximum value of $112.866 million and includes $70.866 million in total guarantees, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He will earn $47.116 million between Sept. 13 and March 31, 2021.

While making $19.75 million per season, Stanley, 26, becomes the second-highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL behind the Texans' Laremy Tunsil ($22 million).

"We are excited to announce a five-year contract extension with Ronnie Stanley through the 2025 season," Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "Ronnie is the mainstay on our offensive line. He's a shutdown left tackle who excels on the field and in our community. This is just the beginning for Ronnie, and we could not be happier for him and his family."

The Ravens selected Stanley with the No. 6 pick in the 2016 NFL draft. In 2019, he received his first Pro Bowl nod and earned first-team All-Pro honors.

His deal follows the five-year, $97.5 million extension that the Ravens reached with cornerback Marlon Humphrey on Oct. 1.

YOU MAY LIKE

Fantasy Football Week 8 Start Em, Sit Em: Running Backs
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 8 Running Backs - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for Week 8 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

blake-snell
Play
MLB

What Was Behind Rays' Disastrous Game 6? A Lack of Trust

In one isolated moment, Kevin Cash did not trust a left-hander against Mookie Betts, when the numbers suggested he should.

Ime Udoka

ronnie-stanley-extension-ravens
Play
NFL

Ravens Sign LT Ronnie Stanley to Five-Year Extension

Stanley becomes the second-highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL behind the Texans' Laremy Tunsil.

Moise-Kean-PSG
Play
Soccer

Moise Kean Forces His Way Into PSG's Plans

With Neymar injured and Mauro Icardi out of form, Kean has taken advantage of playing time with PSG and seems poised to contribute in a big way.

Fantasy Football Week 8 Start Em, Sit Em: Quarterbacks
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 8 Quarterbacks - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em quarterbacks for Week 8 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

USATSI_14695470
NBA

Report: Mike D'Antoni, Ime Udoka to Join Nets Staff

Steve Nash is reuniting with his former Phoenix Suns head coach.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence waves to fans while wearing a mask
Play
College Football

Trevor Lawrence's Diagnosis Is Not About Notre Dame

The news on Trevor Lawrence's positive COVID-19 test shifted remarkably quickly to his status for the Clemson-Notre Dame game.