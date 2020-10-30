Ravens Sign LT Ronnie Stanley to Five-Year Extension

The Ravens have signed All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a five-year extension, the team announced on Friday.

The extension is reportedly worth $98.75 million in new money over those five years, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Stanley's contract has a maximum value of $112.866 million and includes $70.866 million in total guarantees, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He will earn $47.116 million between Sept. 13 and March 31, 2021.

While making $19.75 million per season, Stanley, 26, becomes the second-highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL behind the Texans' Laremy Tunsil ($22 million).

"We are excited to announce a five-year contract extension with Ronnie Stanley through the 2025 season," Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "Ronnie is the mainstay on our offensive line. He's a shutdown left tackle who excels on the field and in our community. This is just the beginning for Ronnie, and we could not be happier for him and his family."

The Ravens selected Stanley with the No. 6 pick in the 2016 NFL draft. In 2019, he received his first Pro Bowl nod and earned first-team All-Pro honors.

His deal follows the five-year, $97.5 million extension that the Ravens reached with cornerback Marlon Humphrey on Oct. 1.