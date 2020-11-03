Report: Broncos' John Elway, Joe Ellis Test Positive for COVID-19

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Broncos CEO Joe Ellis and John Elway, the Hall of Fame quarterback and team's general manager, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to 9 News' Mike Klis.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also confirmed the report.

According to Klis, Elway and Ellis learned of their positive results on Tuesday. Elway did not feel well when he reported for COVID-19 testing on Monday and informed team trainer Steve "Greek" Antonopoulos, who sent the former QB home. Ellis reportedly called Antonopoulos on Sunday morning to say he did not feel well, and he did not attend Denver's game against the Chargers that day.

Rapoport reports that Elway and Ellis are "confident the transmissions originated from outside the building."

The two executives are not the first Broncos members to test positive for the virus. Assistants Curtis Modkins, Mike Munchak and Ed Donatell, as well as starting right guard Graham Glasgow, have been placed in the COVID protocol. Modkins has recovered and returned to the team, while Munchak, Donatell and Glasgow are still isolating at home.

The Broncos canceled practice last Friday after Glasgow tested positive, but they have resumed their normal activities after undergoing contract tracing.