SI.com
NFL
SCORESSCHEDULESTANDINGSFANTASY
Search

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner Fined for Wearing Socks Too Low

Author:
Publish date:

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner are out $5,000 for wearing their socks too low. 

Yes, you read that correctly. 

The two were fined for violating the NFL's Uniform and Equipment Rules, specifically "your stockings failed to cover your lower leg" against the Titans in Week 7. Smith-Schuster posted a letter from the league on his social media. 

Conner also received a letter and fine. 

NFL dress code requires players to wear their socks all the way up to their pants. The two are able to appeal the fine. 

The Steelers are 7-0 so far this season. Smith-Schuster, 23, has posted 39 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns while Conner, 25, has tallied 110 rushes for 498 yards and five touchdowns. 

YOU MAY LIKE

juju thumb
Play
NFL

JuJu, Conner Fined for Wearing Socks Too Low

The Steelers teammates were fined for violating the NFL's uniform and equipment rules.

andy-dalton-out-against-eagles
NFL

Report: Dalton Placed on COVID-19 List, Out vs. Steelers

Dalton missed Dallas' Week 8 loss to the Eagles due to a concussion.

tyree catch
Play
Video

Watch These Iconic Sporting Events to Distract You from Election Anxiety

It is Election Day which means the coverage is omnipresent and you may be experiencing some anxiety. So, if there was a sporting event or game that could serve as distraction, which would it be? Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg, SI's Ben Pickman and "The Fantasy Exec" Corey ...read more

  • 52 minutes ago

Sit Em Week 9

Start Em Week 9

trout
Play
Video

SI Insider: Mike Trout Will Not Finish in the Top Two of AL MVP Voting for the 2020 Season

For the first time in a fully-healthy season Angels outfielder Mike Trout will not finish in the top two of AL MVP voting. This is not for a lack of stellar offense, but it is Trout's defensive play in a shortened season that has affected his WAR. SI senior writer Tom Verducci ...read more

  • 1 hour ago
best-running-backs-in-los-angeles-rams-history
LA Rams

Top 10 Running Backs in Los Angeles Rams History

The Rams are known for producing superstars at the running back position. Selecting the top 10 was a daunting task, but I rose to challenge to give you a snapshot of the best running backs in Los Angeles history.

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks is set to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the NFL season.
Play
Video

Week 9 DraftKings Quarterback Breakdown and Rankings

Week 9 in the NFL and Daily Fantasy Sports players are looking to figure out which quarterbacks to use for their DraftKings lineups. Sports Illustrated has a full breakdown of every passer and their match-up for Week 9 but in the above video we focus on a handful of quarterbacks ...read more

  • 1 hour ago