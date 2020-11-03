JuJu, Conner Fined for Wearing Socks Too Low

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner are out $5,000 for wearing their socks too low.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The two were fined for violating the NFL's Uniform and Equipment Rules, specifically "your stockings failed to cover your lower leg" against the Titans in Week 7. Smith-Schuster posted a letter from the league on his social media.

Conner also received a letter and fine.

NFL dress code requires players to wear their socks all the way up to their pants. The two are able to appeal the fine.

The Steelers are 7-0 so far this season. Smith-Schuster, 23, has posted 39 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns while Conner, 25, has tallied 110 rushes for 498 yards and five touchdowns.