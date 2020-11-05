Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reports.

According to Pelissero, Epps is asymptomatic. No other positive COVID-19 cases on the team were reported. Philadelphia (3-4-1) is on a bye and will enter intensive protocols.

Epps was placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. Philadelphia released a statement acknowledging that a player tested positive.

"The individuals immediately went into self-isolation upon learning of his test result, the statement read. "We are following the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols and remain in close communication with the league on this matter."

Epps, 24, was claimed off waivers by the Eagles from the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 7, 2019 and finished his rookie season with 15 games played between both teams.

Through seven games, Epps has started two games and tallied 18 with 11 being solo. Philadelphia is coming off a 23-9 victory Sunday over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles sit atop the NFC East and will go on the road to face the New York Giants following their bye week.